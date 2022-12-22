3,053 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

