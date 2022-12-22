DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

