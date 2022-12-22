BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $268.92 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day moving average is $284.09.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.