Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

