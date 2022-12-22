Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $206.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

