Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

