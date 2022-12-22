Montecito Bank & Trust Has $813,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

