Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

