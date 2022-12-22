WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 506 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

