Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.2 %

KMB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.