Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

