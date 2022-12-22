Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,725,000 after buying an additional 123,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

