Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.43 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

