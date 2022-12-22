Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 620 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

ARCC opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

