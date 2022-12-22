Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 43.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.