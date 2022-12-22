ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $391.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 395.87, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

