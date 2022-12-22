Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $281,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $610,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $447.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

