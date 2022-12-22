Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 7,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.50 and its 200-day moving average is $501.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.