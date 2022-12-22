FLC Capital Advisors Invests $251,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.