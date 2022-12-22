Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 4.6 %

CTAS opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.44 and its 200-day moving average is $412.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.40.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.