Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.20.

Cintas Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $464.39 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.44 and a 200-day moving average of $412.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

