iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.16.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
