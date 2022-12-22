Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.49 and a 200 day moving average of $392.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.