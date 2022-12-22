Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.