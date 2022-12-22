JB Capital LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

