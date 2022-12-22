WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,370,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

