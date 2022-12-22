WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $225,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.