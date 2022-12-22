Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

General Mills Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

