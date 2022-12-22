Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 373,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,049,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,450,000 after purchasing an additional 389,183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 124.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,370,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 575,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

