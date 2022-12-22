Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 100,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. The company has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.