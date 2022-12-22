Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.48.

