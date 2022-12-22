Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $508.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,570 shares of company stock worth $20,412,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

