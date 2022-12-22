Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.