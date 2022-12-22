ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.