Diversified Trust Co Has $824,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

