BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.59 and a 200-day moving average of $358.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

