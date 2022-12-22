Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

