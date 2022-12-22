Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

