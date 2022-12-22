CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The company has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.