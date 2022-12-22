Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CSX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

