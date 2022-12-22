Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

