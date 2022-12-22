Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

