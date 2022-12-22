BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

