1,587 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.