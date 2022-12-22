ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

