Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

