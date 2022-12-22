Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $314.49 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.