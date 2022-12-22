Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Peoples Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

