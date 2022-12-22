Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

