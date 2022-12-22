Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

